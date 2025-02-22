Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

