Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 11,434 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 401.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 621,906 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,441,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.