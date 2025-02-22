Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total transaction of C$2,610,000.00. Company insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$25.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.61. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.83 and a 52 week high of C$29.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

