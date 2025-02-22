Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordson by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.84. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

