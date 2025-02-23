2,658 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,901,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 206,322 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

