Kooman & Associates Boosts Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,664,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,982,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 130,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.