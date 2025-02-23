Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $387,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.