4,442 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

