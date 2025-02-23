307 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after buying an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123,282 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.44.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.