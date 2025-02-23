Denver PWM LLC Acquires 25,356 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 534,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $68.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

