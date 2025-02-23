Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $6,419,415.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90.

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,348.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 390,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 62,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

