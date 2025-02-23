Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

