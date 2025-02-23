MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $317.81 and last traded at $319.28. 3,650,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,208,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Barclays reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

