TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,446 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $151,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

