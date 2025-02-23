Denver PWM LLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 233,895 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

HELO stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

