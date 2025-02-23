Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,911.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $69.10 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

