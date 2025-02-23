Denver PWM LLC Raises Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

