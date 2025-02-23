Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 250 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.