WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 237.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 524,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

SLV stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.