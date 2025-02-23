Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

