Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 814.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 199,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $52.10 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.07%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

