Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

