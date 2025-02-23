Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.68 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.81). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 785,478 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £305.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.68.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

Halfords Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

