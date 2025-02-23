Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 348,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203,853 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 975.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 554,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 503,359 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 413,896 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 328,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 165,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

