Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337,857 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

