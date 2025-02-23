Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.90. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 825 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Saturday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

