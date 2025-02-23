Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.66 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 181.15 ($2.29). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.29), with a volume of 523,323 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £417.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

