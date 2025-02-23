iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

