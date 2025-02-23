Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.24 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 38.42 ($0.49). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 38.42 ($0.49), with a volume of 6,447 shares changing hands.
Conygar Investment Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £23.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96.
Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (56.46) (($0.71)) earnings per share for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.
Insider Activity
About Conygar Investment
The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.
