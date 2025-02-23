Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.24 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 38.42 ($0.49). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 38.42 ($0.49), with a volume of 6,447 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (56.46) (($0.71)) earnings per share for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

Insider Activity

About Conygar Investment

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £30,550 ($38,597.60). Also, insider Nigel J. Hamway acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($63,676.56). 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.