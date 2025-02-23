ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.95 and traded as high as $43.68. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 1,651,839 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

