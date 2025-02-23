Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $308,750.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

