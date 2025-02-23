Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.22 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

