Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $32.34 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.