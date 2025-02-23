WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.09 and a 200-day moving average of $190.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

