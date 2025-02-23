Theory Financial LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

ESGU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

