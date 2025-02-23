LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

