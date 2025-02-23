Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

