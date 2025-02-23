Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $656.42 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.32 and a 200 day moving average of $769.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

