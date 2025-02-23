Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.85. 1,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

