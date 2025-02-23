5,782 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

