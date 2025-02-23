Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) traded up 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

