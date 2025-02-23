MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

