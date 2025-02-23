Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

