SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.