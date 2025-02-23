Sunpointe LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

