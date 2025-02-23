Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 44 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

