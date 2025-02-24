C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 10,049 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $53.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.