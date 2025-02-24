First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

