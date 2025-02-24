Portland Financial Advisors Inc Takes $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VO stock opened at $270.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

