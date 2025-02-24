Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

